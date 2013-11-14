Williams, Jackson Hosting Health-Care Forum on Saturday

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will host a town hall forum to help explain how federal health-care reform will affect Californians.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson will also be in attendance to meet with her constituents and answer questions.

The meeting will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the WAV Auditorium, 175 S. Ventura Ave. in Ventura.

“This is a historic and exciting time, but it can also be complicated and confusing,” Williams said. “Health care is no longer an unattainable goal. Now all Californians will have access to affordable coverage, regardless of your income.”

All Californians will be required to have health insurance beginning in January, according to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The enrollment period began Oct. 1 and goes through March 31, 2014.

Sen. Jackson will begin the forum with opening remarks.

The new law will allow people to have quality, affordable health insurance even if they have a pre-existing condition and even if their employer doesn’t offer health insurance.

Representatives from Gold Coast Health and Covered California will be available to help answer questions and guide constituents.

— Josh Molina is the communications director for Assemblyman Das Williams.