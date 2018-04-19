Williams, Jackson to Lead Santa Barbara Informational Hearing on Oil Fracking

Assemblyman Das Williams will be joining state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and Assemblyman Mark Stone, chairman of the Assembly Select Committee on Coastal Protection, for an informational hearing about offshore oil and gas fracking along the California coast.

The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 11 in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. The public will be invited to comment.

The hearing will include a discussion of current oversight and regulations in California and federal waters.

Panelists will come from the state and federal government, the oil and gas industry, and environmental stakeholders.

“Offshore oil fracking has been taking place without the public’s knowledge," Williams said. "This is a chance for us to discuss the potential impact and oversight of such activities.”

— Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios is a district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.