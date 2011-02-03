Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:10 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Williams Joins Legislative Leadership in Announcing Clean Energy Jobs Initiative

The statewide plan is designed to create jobs and jump-start California's economy

By Susan McEntire for Assemblyman Das Williams | February 3, 2011 | 6:05 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, joined Assembly Speaker John Perez and Senate Pro tem Darrell Steinberg on Thursday to announce the Clean Energy Jobs Initiative, a plan to jump-start California’s clean energy business sector and more than double the number of clean energy jobs in the state.

“This initiative will help create middle-class jobs, stimulate our economy and keep California on the forefront of environmental policy,” Williams said.

The Clean Energy Jobs Initiative for California is comprised of four measures:

» 33 percent Renewable Portfolio Standard (Sen. Joe Simitian): This measure requires both public and private energy providers to procure 33 percent of California’s electricity from renewable resources (wind, solar, geothermal, etc.) by 2020.

» Streamlined Siting for Renewable Energy Projects (Assemblyman V. Manuel Pérez): This measure reduces red tape, expediting the siting and construction of renewable energy projects throughout California.

» Career Technical Education (Sen. Steinberg): This measure aligns high school curriculum with high-demand jobs in emerging markets. Grant funding would be provided to high schools for delivering the skills and knowledge students need for successful employment in clean energy field. Such curriculum restructuring also would encourage students to stay in school because they’ll know they’re gaining real-world skills from their studies.

» Economic Incentives to Increase Energy Efficiency (Assemblywoman Nancy Skinner): This bill would use a portion of state ratepayer funds to provide loan guarantees for residents and small-business owners investing in energy efficiency and renewable technologies on homes and commercial property. Reducing loan risk also reduces loan interest rates, increasing demand for energy improvements which in turn increases production and the jobs that come with it.

The state Economic Development Department indicates California already has more than 500,000 clean tech/clean energy jobs. The Wall Street Journal reports California also is home to seven of the nation’s Top 10 Clean Tech companies. In addition, California holds a substantial lead over its nearest state competitors in national rankings of clean energy leadership and performance, according to clean energy economic researchers.

In the past five years, more than $9 billion in venture capital has flowed into California to fuel the clean energy marketplace, creating new businesses and thousands of new jobs. Some estimate an additional 700,000 jobs could be created in this sector over the next nine years if these private investments are combined with sound policy improvements.

“With oil prices rising, with the defeat of Proposition 23 at the polls last November and with the middle class disappearing, California must step up to the challenge of meeting AB 32 goals and more importantly putting hardworking Californians back to work,” Williams said.

— Susan McEntire is chief of staff for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 