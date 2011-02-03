Williams Joins Legislative Leadership in Announcing Clean Energy Jobs Initiative

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, joined Assembly Speaker John Perez and Senate Pro tem Darrell Steinberg on Thursday to announce the Clean Energy Jobs Initiative, a plan to jump-start California’s clean energy business sector and more than double the number of clean energy jobs in the state.

“This initiative will help create middle-class jobs, stimulate our economy and keep California on the forefront of environmental policy,” Williams said.

The Clean Energy Jobs Initiative for California is comprised of four measures:

» 33 percent Renewable Portfolio Standard (Sen. Joe Simitian): This measure requires both public and private energy providers to procure 33 percent of California’s electricity from renewable resources (wind, solar, geothermal, etc.) by 2020.

» Streamlined Siting for Renewable Energy Projects (Assemblyman V. Manuel Pérez): This measure reduces red tape, expediting the siting and construction of renewable energy projects throughout California.

» Career Technical Education (Sen. Steinberg): This measure aligns high school curriculum with high-demand jobs in emerging markets. Grant funding would be provided to high schools for delivering the skills and knowledge students need for successful employment in clean energy field. Such curriculum restructuring also would encourage students to stay in school because they’ll know they’re gaining real-world skills from their studies.

» Economic Incentives to Increase Energy Efficiency (Assemblywoman Nancy Skinner): This bill would use a portion of state ratepayer funds to provide loan guarantees for residents and small-business owners investing in energy efficiency and renewable technologies on homes and commercial property. Reducing loan risk also reduces loan interest rates, increasing demand for energy improvements which in turn increases production and the jobs that come with it.

The state Economic Development Department indicates California already has more than 500,000 clean tech/clean energy jobs. The Wall Street Journal reports California also is home to seven of the nation’s Top 10 Clean Tech companies. In addition, California holds a substantial lead over its nearest state competitors in national rankings of clean energy leadership and performance, according to clean energy economic researchers.

In the past five years, more than $9 billion in venture capital has flowed into California to fuel the clean energy marketplace, creating new businesses and thousands of new jobs. Some estimate an additional 700,000 jobs could be created in this sector over the next nine years if these private investments are combined with sound policy improvements.

“With oil prices rising, with the defeat of Proposition 23 at the polls last November and with the middle class disappearing, California must step up to the challenge of meeting AB 32 goals and more importantly putting hardworking Californians back to work,” Williams said.

