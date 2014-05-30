Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:16 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Williams Leads the Charge on Battery Recycling with Bill to Create Pilot Programs

By Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios for Assemblyman Das Williams | May 30, 2014 | 11:54 a.m.

The Assembly has passed a bill authored by Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, to create three battery recycling pilot programs.

The programs would be administered by Cal Recycle for nonrechargeable batteries sold in California, making battery recycling more convenient to the general public. Following this significant milestone, Assembly Bill 2284 now awaits further review in the Senate.

“In 2006, all household batteries were classified as universal waste in California and were banned from solid waste landfills,” Williams said. “However, it was a ban without a plan because there is no statewide program for recycling primary batteries.”

More than 150 million batteries are sold each year in California. Astonishingly, less than 5 percent of batteries are recycled through local government hazardous waste programs. To manage this universal waste, local governments pay an average of $2,700 per ton to property dispose of batteries.

“Although this is not a statewide approach, each of these local projects will go a long way to help reduce waste and provide much needed financial relief to local governments,” Williams said.

These local recycling projects would be required to provide data to Cal Recycle, regarding the implementation and outcomes. Following the completion of each project, Cal Recycle would then be required to review and compile the information, make the information available to local agencies, and develop informational guidelines to assist local governments.

Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 

