Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:12 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Williams Praises Decision to Keep Three Isla Vista Buildings Under Local Control

By Josh Molina for Assemblyman Das Williams | February 24, 2014 | 2:53 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, is celebrating the state Department of Finance’s decision to let Santa Barbara County retain three former Redevelopment Agency properties in Isla Vista.

The Department of Finance approved the Successor Agency (County of Santa Barbara) and Oversight Board’s Long Range Property Management Plan, which allows the buildings to be retained by the County of Santa Barbara.

“I spent part of my youth in Isla Vista, so saving these buildings was of extreme importance to me,” Williams said. “These properties belong in the hands of the county, and most importantly, the community members who use them. We can now work together to decide how these buildings work best for the community.”

Williams’ staff worked successfully to bring together stakeholders to strengthen the plan presented to the state Department of Finance, which has approval authority. The three properties, known as the Church Building (976 Embarcadero del Mar), Clinic Building (970 Embarcadero del Mar) and Solar Car Park (881 Embarcadero del Mar), will remain under local control. The adjacent parcels of the church and clinic buildings have long been discussed by the community as the possible future site of an Isla Vista Community Center.

“When people work together and do what’s right for the community, anything is possible,” Williams said. “I am proud of my constituents and members of local and state government who understood the importance of saving these buildings for the public good.”

— Josh Molina represents Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 