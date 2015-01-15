Williams Receives High Score on Clean Water Votes

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, has sided with Clean Water Action and is among one of the 32 legislators to receive at least 90 percent on the 2013-14 Legislative Scorecard.
“It is an honor to be recognized as a lawmaker who stands up to protect our environment, health, economic well-being and community quality of life,” Williams said. “I am proud to have supported important legislation, such as the water bond, that truly reflects our diverse state and that has something for everyone to support.”
Among the bills that Williams is noted for supporting clean water is Assembly Bill 1471, a $7.5 billion water bond to address some of California’s most critical water needs. Additionally, Williams supported the first comprehensive groundwater regulation in the state’s history, Assembly Bill 1739. There were two companion bills AB 1739 and SB 1168 that set requirements and deadlines for local management of the state’s most heavily used groundwater basins.
— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.