Williams Receives Perfect Score from Consumer Federation of California

By Anett Hurtado for Assemblyman Das Williams | December 23, 2014 | 12:00 p.m.

When it comes to votes on key consumer rights bills, the 2014 Consumer Federation of California scorecard found that Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, has sided with consumers 100 percent of the time.

Williams has a perfect lifetime favorable rating on the CFC’s annual scorecard, which rates lawmakers’ votes on a range of legislative proposals, including protections for vulnerable elders, truth in advertising, cell phone safety regulation, medical credit arrangements, computer spyware, financial privacy and defective products.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a lawmaker who stands up to protect the working people of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties,” Williams said. “It’s important to keep consumers’ rights and protections at the forefront of our laws as we work to rebuild our economy.”

The scorecard includes bills that the CFC sponsored, supported or opposed and grades lawmakers based on votes they have cast as well as non-votes.

Among the bills that Williams is noted for casting the correct vote for consumers is Assembly Bill 1710, which requires a business responsible for a data breach of their customers’ personal information to notify their customers and offer identify theft prevention services at no cost for at least 12 months. Williams also co-authored and voted favorably on behalf of consumers in support of Assembly Bill 1522, which provides that employees are entitled to paid sick days to be accrued at a rate of no less than one hour for every 30 hours worked, limited to 24 hours or three days in each year of employment.

Click here to view the full scorecard.

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
