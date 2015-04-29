Williams Releases Statement on Governor’s Executive Order to Reduce Greenhouse Gases

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, released the following statement Wednesday regarding Gov. Jerry Brown’s executive order to reduce greenhouse gases:

“I'm thrilled with the governor's announcement. The goals in his executive order are ambitious but critical. Achieving a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 will help us avoid the worst effects of climate change, and place California’s leadership as an example for a strong international agreement on climate change.

“I applaud the governor’s attention to California’s need to adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change. This executive order motivates the Legislature to pass strong measures on these issues. To that end, I look forward to working with the governor on Assembly Bill 645, which establishes a 50 percent renewable energy target for 2030.

"This, being one of my priority bills, just cleared two major policy committees in the last two weeks and moves on to the Assembly Appropriations Committee. I am proud to be a part of a continued movement to reduce our carbon footprint.”

— Lourdes Jimenez is the chief of staff for Assemblyman Das Williams.