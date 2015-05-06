Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:30 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Williams Resolution Calls for Naming Bike-Ped Path, La Conchita Coastal Access Way for Advocates

By Lourdes Jimenez for Assemblyman Das Williams | May 6, 2015 | 5:43 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, has introduced Assembly Concurrent Resolution 58 (ACR 58), which would name the recently constructed Class I bicycle-pedestrian path at the Santa Barbara and Ventura County line after local bicycle advocate Ralph Fertig, and the La Conchita Coastal Access Way after Peter Douglas, former executive director of the California Coastal Commission.

These facilities were constructed as part of the Ventura/Santa Barbara 101 HOV Lanes by Caltrans, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the Ventura County Transportation Commission. Both projects were completed last September.

“I am proud to move forward the naming of these two beautiful facilities after two remarkable advocates for sustainable transportation and coastal access — Peter Douglas and Ralph Fertig,” Williams said.

Douglas, the author of the California Coastal Act — which created a robust protection framework for California’s coast — served as executive director for the California Coastal Commission for over 25 years. He was instrumental in providing coastal access to California residents, and personally fought to have the Caltrans facility provide coastal access and a world-class beachside bicycle-pedestrian path. Douglas passed away in 2012 after a long battle with cancer.

Fertig, who passed away in 2014 from cancer, was a tireless Central Coast advocate for bicycling improvements and smart transportation planning, often appearing at public comment before any local decision making body addressing these topics. He was a common fixture at the design meetings for Highway 101 HOV Lanes project — making sure that pedestrians and cyclists were always a part of the equation.

ACR 58 will be heard during the first the Assembly Transportation Committee hearing in June.

Williams represents western Ventura County and southern Santa Barbara County. Visit his website by clicking here.

— Lourdes Jimenez is the chief of staff for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 