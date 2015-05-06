Williams Resolution Calls for Naming Bike-Ped Path, La Conchita Coastal Access Way for Advocates

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, has introduced Assembly Concurrent Resolution 58 (ACR 58), which would name the recently constructed Class I bicycle-pedestrian path at the Santa Barbara and Ventura County line after local bicycle advocate Ralph Fertig, and the La Conchita Coastal Access Way after Peter Douglas, former executive director of the California Coastal Commission.

These facilities were constructed as part of the Ventura/Santa Barbara 101 HOV Lanes by Caltrans, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the Ventura County Transportation Commission. Both projects were completed last September.

“I am proud to move forward the naming of these two beautiful facilities after two remarkable advocates for sustainable transportation and coastal access — Peter Douglas and Ralph Fertig,” Williams said.

Douglas, the author of the California Coastal Act — which created a robust protection framework for California’s coast — served as executive director for the California Coastal Commission for over 25 years. He was instrumental in providing coastal access to California residents, and personally fought to have the Caltrans facility provide coastal access and a world-class beachside bicycle-pedestrian path. Douglas passed away in 2012 after a long battle with cancer.

Fertig, who passed away in 2014 from cancer, was a tireless Central Coast advocate for bicycling improvements and smart transportation planning, often appearing at public comment before any local decision making body addressing these topics. He was a common fixture at the design meetings for Highway 101 HOV Lanes project — making sure that pedestrians and cyclists were always a part of the equation.

ACR 58 will be heard during the first the Assembly Transportation Committee hearing in June.

Williams represents western Ventura County and southern Santa Barbara County. Visit his website by clicking here.

— Lourdes Jimenez is the chief of staff for Assemblyman Das Williams.