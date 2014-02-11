Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Williams Scores Top Rating from California Humane Society

By Josh Molina for Assemblyman Das Williams | February 11, 2014 | 3:20 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, scored the highest rating possible from the California Humane Society on its 2013 California Humane Scorecard.

Williams voted favorably on several key bills important to animal rights and protection. Williams authored AB 789, which prohibits wildlife trappers from using cruel methods of killing and reduces the size of body-crushing traps allowed for use on land.

“I was proud to author AB 789, which was signed into law by the governor,” Williams said. “We have a shared responsibility to care for others, our environment, and our pets and animals.”

Williams supported the following bills: AB 265, which promotes the development of dog parks; AB 339, which restricts animal sales at swap meets; AB 711, which requires hunters to use lead-free ammunition to protect both wildlife and people from the dangers of lead poisoning; AB 1213, which prohibits bobcat trapping adjacent to Joshua Tree National Park and requires landowner consent before attempting to trap bobcats on private property; and SB 132, which requires nonlethal procedures be used to remove or take any mountain lion perceived to be an imminent threat to public health or safety.

Williams also wants to remind people to spay and neuter their pets. Williams recently adopted two cats, Cedar and Sequoia.

“We all need to be responsible pet owners in our daily lives,” he said. “Let’s take care of our animals and ensure that we treat them well and humanely, whether it’s in our homes or in the wild.”

Click here to see the full scorecard.

— Josh Molina represents Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 