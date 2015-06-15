Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:49 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Williams Selects Allen Construction of Santa Barbara as Small Business of the Year

By Lourdes Jimenez for Assemblyman Das Williams | June 15, 2015 | 5:18 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, has selected Allen Construction of Santa Barbara as the Small Business of the Year.

This honor is part of the California Small Business Association’s annual Small Business of the Year Celebration, which took place in Sacramento last week.

“Allen Construction has been a pioneer in the green building movement,” Williams said. “As a truly progressive, employee-owned company, Allen Construction strives to protect our precious environment bringing energy efficient construction and renewable energy building solutions to our district and beyond. I am also proud of the fact that they installed electric vehicle charging stations at their Santa Barbara office to help further reduce carbon emissions.”

Dennis Allen, founder and chairman of the board for Allen Construction, began his career in the late 1970s with a passion for solar energy and using resources wisely. He remains active by serving on the boards of the Community Environmental Council and Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, as well as the Dean’s Council at UC Santa Barbara’s Bren School.

Allen has transitioned Allen Construction into a thriving employee-owned company with more than 120 employees and offices in Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez, Ventura and Los Angeles.

“It was an honor to be recognized by Assemblyman Williams for the 2015 California Small Business Award and have the opportunity to be a part of the ceremony in Sacramento," Allen said. "I was so impressed by the diversity of the other award recipients — their age, ethnicity and types of business. To feel the vibrancy of our legislators, our economy and the cultural richness of California made a significant impression on me.”

Green buildings are only a part of the bigger picture for Allen Construction, which has expanded its business into five divisions since their founding. By offering services like energy audits and donating built-to-ship homes in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Allen Construction has ensured that their beneficial impact is wide reaching.

— Lourdes Jimenez is the chief of staff for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 