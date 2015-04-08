Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:33 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Assemblyman Williams’ Sexual Assault Bill Passes Out of Committee

By Anett Hurtado for Assemblyman Das Williams | April 8, 2015 | 8:12 a.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, immediate past chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee, has announced the passage of AB 968 from the Committee on Higher Education.

AB 968 would establish a standard notation for all postsecondary schools to indicate periods of suspension and expulsion on a student transcript.

The bill is one of three measures that seek to improve the collection and sharing of such information, more readily.

“In order to make campuses a safer place, survivors must come forward. But survivors can only be expected to come forward if they know perpetrators will be held accountable,” Williams said. “This notation could serve as a flag for admissions officers, allowing them to determine whether a potential student has committed such an assault.”

Williams held three roundtable discussions at University of California campuses throughout the state in response to reports on campus sexual assault. From those discussions, he has proposed the following Campus Sexual Assault Legislative Package:

» AB 967 — Would require the college campus adjudication process to establish a minimum sentence of at least two years suspension up to expulsion if the individual is found guilty of sexual assault. This bill also would require campuses to report and disclose adjudication outcomes for sexual assault offenses.

» AB 968 — Would require the university academic transcripts to include a notation to indicate on a student’s transcript when the student is ineligible to re-enroll due to suspension or expulsion.

» AB 969 — Would clarify existing statute to allow California Community Colleges to suspend or expel a student for conduct that threatened the safety of students and/or the public that occur off campus. Additionally, the bill would require students to disclose in the application process if they were dismissed from a college campus due to campus sexual assault and requires a hearing before the local governing board to determine whether to enroll the student if they were dismissed previously from an institution for sexual assault.

An estimated one in five women and one in seven men will experience a sexual assault during their college career. Research suggests that less than 5 percent of these incidents will be reported to law enforcement.

Williams will continue to bring together a coalition of stakeholders, students, community leaders and elected officials to address the severity of this problem through legislation.

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
