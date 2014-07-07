Assemblyman Williams Issues Statement on Campus Sexual Assaults

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, released the following statement regarding the joint hearing on the state auditor’s findings on sexual assaults on college campuses.

The hearing was hosted by the Assembly Committees on Higher Education and Joint Legislative Audits last Monday.

“As a result of Monday’s hearing on campus sexual violence, I am deeply concerned for the safety of California’s college students. We must do more to prevent and respond more quickly to sexual harassment and sexual violence on our college and university campuses.

"I expect action from our state’s three public segments of higher education on three key areas: mandatory training for all postsecondary education employees, improved prevention and response education for students, and harsher punishment for perpetrators, including expulsion.

"As chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee, I am planning to call a follow-up hearing in 2015 so that our campuses can report back to the Legislature on their progress in these areas. If warranted, I am also prepared to pursue legislation if these concerns are unaddressed and progress is insufficient.

"I am particularly interested in the idea that expulsions be used as a deterrent. These victims don’t just want counseling, they want justice.”

— Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.