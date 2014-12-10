Williams to Discuss IV Self-Governance Bill at Isla Vista Recreation & Park District Board Meeting

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, will be attending the Isla Vista Recreation & Park District board meeting to discuss the potential impacts of Assembly Bill 3 to the IVRPD.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11 at 961 Emabarcadero Del Mar in Isla Vista.

AB 3 seeks to establish the Isla Vista Community Services District within the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County.

Isla Vista is one of the most densely populated urban areas in California not located in a city. Typically, such a large community would have a local governing structure to provide services, such as public safety, parks, utilities and public works (including mechanisms for pedestrian safety, such as street lights and sidewalks). Currently, the county provides the majority of services to IV residents with the IVRPD providing recreation services and park maintenance solely to the community of IV.

Last year, this community experienced many tragic events, including multiple violent sexual assaults, riots, and a mass shooting. These crises shine a spotlight on the unique needs of Isla Vista. In response, UCSB formed an advisory committee to develop recommendations for a viable, safe, supportive environment. Among the committee’s recommendations is that the state of California create a Community Services District. Assembly Bill 3 seeks to create a structure through which a broader and consistent range of services can be provided to IV residents.

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.