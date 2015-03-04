Williams to Hold Third Town Hall in Isla Vista to Discuss Self-Governance Legislation

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, will hold a third Town Hall in Isla Vista to discuss his legislation, Assembly Bill 3, to create self-governance for IV.

The gathering will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at St. Michael’s University Church, 6586 Picasso Road in Isla Vista.

The Town Halls are a platform for the attendees to discuss specific ideas on providing services that are critically needed by IV residents.

This is the third Town Hall organized by Williams to discuss various aspects of self-governance in IV. The first town hall centered on what services are needed in IV, the second town hall discussed how to pay for those services, and this town hall will focus on representation for the district, including who would serve on the board and what would be the boundaries of the district.

“We have been having great, productive conversations in our community meetings, and these Town Halls are a great way for people to contribute to the conversation, receive updates and be more informed about where IV self-governance is headed," Williams said. "We will be continue to work closely with the community to identify the unique needs of Isla Vista and how to address those needs to best serve the area.”

The Town Halls will update the community on the status of the bill and provide an opportunity for Williams’ office to gather feedback from the impacted community about governance issues in IV.

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.