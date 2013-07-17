Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:50 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Williams Tours Family-Owned, Eco-Friendly Houweling’s Tomato Farm

By Josh Molina for Assemblyman Das Williams | July 17, 2013 | 12:33 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will tour Houweling’s Tomatoes on Wednesday to learn about the solar-powered farm and its wide range of high-tech, state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable growing practices.

The farm, using 100 percent non-genetically modified seeds, produces some of the tastiest and healthiest tomatoes in the region.

Houweling’s brand tomatoes are grown inside glass-enclosed greenhouses planted in coconut fiber — without soil. The crops produce nearly 110 million pounds of tomatoes every year. The company composts most of its waste.

“It’s amazing to see an environmentally responsible company run a successful business and be stewards of the Earth that we share,” Williams said. “Houweling’s uses less energy, water and eliminates the need for pesticides and herbicides, which should be the goal of all farmers.”

Houweling’s Tomatoes is a family owned, world-renowned greenhouse tomato grower with facilities in Camarillo and Delta, B.C.

Casey Houweling left his native Canada 15 years ago to raise tomatoes in Southern California. The company produces enough energy per day to run about 8,800 homes. The high-tech system allows the farm to reuse most of its water and energy, rather than letting it go to waste.

After speaking earlier in the day at a groundwater conference about the dangers of fracking oil, Williams will tour Houweling’s. He will be joined by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

— Josh Molina is a communications specialist for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
