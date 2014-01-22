Williams Touts High Number of Insurance Enrollees Under Affordable Care Act

Nearly 600,000 people have signed up for health insurance and selected plans under Covered California and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The Department of Health Care Services also transitioned more than 630,000 individuals into the state’s Medi-Cal program.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, said he is thrilled with the high numbers of enrollees, but more work needs to be done.

“This is a historic time for our state and nation,” Williamss said. “Let’s move beyond ideology and politics and do the right thing for our residents of California. We need to work hard to boost the numbers. There are still many people who don’t know about the Affordable Care Act or do not know how to register. Let’s all come together to connect the great people of California with affordable health insurance."

California residents have until March 31 to sign up for insurance. Of those already registered, nearly 425,000 have qualified for subsidies.

Williams also wants to remind residents to remember to pay their health insurance premiums once they have signed up to ensure continuous coverage.

Williams met with several constituents last weekend in Santa Barbara for a forum on the Affordable Care Act.

Williams’ offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura are available to help people navigate the Covered California process. Contact the Santa Barbara District Office at 805.564.1649 or the Ventura District Office at 805.641.3700.

— Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios is a district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.