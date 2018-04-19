Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:47 pm | Fair and Breezy 66º

 
 
 
 

Williams Touts Responsible Budget That Expands Opportunities for Education

By Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios for Assemblyman Das Williams | June 16, 2014 | 1:03 p.m.

Over the weekend, Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, voted to support a balanced, timely budget to pay down up to $12.4 billion in debt and grow budget reserves by more than $5 billion by 2017-18, while making great investments in education.

“Over the last seven years, we had to make exceptionally difficult cuts and Californians had to live with dire consequences," Williams said. "Now that our economy is on a path to recovery, I want to make sure we spend and save in a responsible manner  I want to make sure we avoid putting California back in such dismal circumstances.”

For the first time in almost a decade, the state budget makes greater investments in education, including the expansion of access to early learning and higher education. Preschool funding will increase by $155 million. K-12 education will increase by $5.6 billion for 2014-15, which is an increase from the $4.7 billion proposed by the governor. UC and CSU funding will increase by $302 million, and community Colleges will receive an additional $300 million.

“Investing in education is one of the most important actions we took today,” Williams said. “We survived the Great Recession on the backs of our students, and it is extremely appropriate we reinvest in our children and our future.’”

The budget takes a responsible approach to allocating Cap and Trade funds, using these funds not just for high speed rail, but for affordable housing, transit and sustainable communities as well.

Environmental commitments include $142 million to help respond to the drought, by expanding oil spill protections to inland communities, and by providing $40 million to perform deferred maintenance at state parks. Other highlights in the budget includes a $100 million increase to help fund child care for working families, increased funding and outreach for California veterans, $100 million investment into affordable housing, and increased funds for local police and sheriffs with $100 million for efforts to reduce recidivism.

Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 