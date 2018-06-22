Williams Urges Fiesta Revelers Not to Drink and Drive

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, encourages all those who will participate in this week’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta to make the responsible decision not to drink and drive.

“Injuries and deaths caused by drunk driving are preventable," Williams said. "You have the power in your hands to make the responsible decision to not drink and drive. There are many options for those that decide to drink at the Old Spanish Day Fiesta events such as cabs or friends that choose to be designated drivers.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), whose mission is to aid the victims of crimes performed by individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to aid the families of such victims and to increase public awareness of the problem of drinking and drugged driving, reports that there are 802 drunken driving fatalities with 0.8 blood alcohol content (BAC) or higher. They represent 28 of all total traffic deaths, a 3.6 percent increase from last year.

Alcohol decreases a person’s ability to drive a motor vehicle safely. The more you drink, the greater the effect. The amount of alcohol required to become impaired differs according to how fast you drunk, your weight, your gender, and how much food you have in your stomach. Because of the great number of variables the safest choice is always not to drink and drive.

Designated drivers should plan ahead. Consider taking turns being the designated driver, and when you are part of a larger group there should be more than one designated driver.

Thousands of lives are saved each year by both designated drivers and those who don’t let friends or others drive under the influence. Make a difference by taking a pledge not to drink and drive.

— Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.