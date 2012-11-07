Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:38 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Das Williams, Katcho Achadjian Easily Win Re-Election in Assembly Races

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 7, 2012

Katcho Achadjian was all smiles Tuesday night as he retained his 35th District seat in the state Assembly. (David Middlecamp / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)
Assemblymember Das Williams will be returning to the legislature for another two years after Tuesday’s vote put him ahead of Republican Challenger Rob Walter.

With more than 91 percent of the vote counted, Williams had 59.3 percent of the vote, with 40.7 percent going to Walter.

Williams, who was elected to the Assembly in 2010, was running strongly ahead throughout the district, which includes voters in both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Previously, Williams served on the Santa Barbara City Council from 2003 until his election to the Legislature.

Walter is an attorney from Los Olivos.

Williams formerly represented the 35th district, but redistricting consolidated the South Coast and Northern Ventura County through Oxnard into the 37th district, which Williams applied for and eventually won.

His signature issues in the legislature have been education and the environment during his term, and he is currently chair of the Higher Education Committee.

Going forward, Williams said he’ll continue to fight for more students to partake in higher education.

“My battle cry at the committee is going to be access,” he said.

In the race for the 35th District Assembly seat, Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, R-San Luis Obispo, coasted to victory over Democrat Gerald Manata, 61.4 percent to 38.6 percent, with all precincts reporting.

The 35th District includes all of San Luis Obispo County, and a slice of northern Santa Barbara County.

