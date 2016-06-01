Willie Mae Culwell of Santa Barbara, 1919-2016

Posted on June 1, 2016 | 11:03 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Willie Mae Culwell of Santa Barbara passed away May 29, 2016.

Born Dec. 15, 1919, he was 96 years old.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, at First Baptist Church. Interment will be in Texas.