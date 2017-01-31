Monday, June 18 , 2018, 5:13 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Willie Nelson at Santa Barbara Bowl: Good Times

Special guests will be Maren Morris and Steve Moakler

Willie Nelson has recorded more than 200 albums over his 60-year career.
Willie Nelson has recorded more than 200 albums over his 60-year career. (Santa Barbara Bowl)
By Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl | January 31, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

American icon, Willie Nelson with special guests Grammy nominee Maren Morris and Steve Moakler will perform at 6:30 p.m. April 30 at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

With a six-decade career and 200-plus albums, Nelson is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of “Crazy,” “ Red Headed Stranger" and “Stardust.” He has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor and activist.

He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. For Nelson, 2016 began with the release of Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, a collection of 11 newly recorded Gershwin classics. The album debuted at No. 1 on both the Top Current Jazz chart and the Top Traditional Jazz chart.

In September came For the Good Times: A Tribute to Ray Price, an album of newly recorded interpretations of 12 Price songs. In October, Nelson released Pretty Paper, his new novel inspired by his classic holiday song of the same title about a legless man who sold wrapping paper in front of a Ft. Worth, Texas, department store.

Nelson continues to record new songs for upcoming projects as well as touring throughout North America year long.

Morris, 26, a Columbia Nashville singer/songwriter has established herself with vocal stylings that reflect her country, soul and pop influences.

The Arlington, Texas, native was named as one of CMT’s Next Women of Country as well as a CMT Listen Up Artist of 2016, a VEVO Discover Artist, a SiriusXM Artist to Watch in 2016, one of Rolling Stone Country’s 10 New Country Artists You Need To Know, and Spotify’s Spotlight on Country 2016.

Morris is nominated for four Grammy awards this year including Best New Artist, Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

The versatility of Moakler’s music goes beyond his magnetic pull as an artist. The Pittsburgh native moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music in 2006. 

A handful of odd jobs, hundreds of shows and a thousand songs later, he has successfully released three independent full-length albums and an EP, sold out venues across the country and topped the iTunes® charts on multiple occasions.

This year, Moakler has had his first song on radio, his Grand Ole Opry debut and was named an Artist to Watch For by over 20 outlets including Rolling Stone Country, CMT, Huffington Post, Taste Of Country and more. He was featured on Spotify’s Spotlight on Country 2016 playlist and on the iTunes New Artist Spotlight.

Moakler recently wrapped up his spring headlining Suitcase Tour and has toured alongside acts such as Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington and Dan + Shay. Moakler has been working with GRAMMY® Award-Winning Producer, Luke Laird (Kacey Musgraves) on new music and released his debut country EP in March.

Tickets for the Nelson concert range in price from $54-$94, plus applicable service charges. To contact the Santa Barbara Bowl, call 962-7411.

— Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 