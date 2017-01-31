Willie Nelson at Santa Barbara Bowl: Good Times

American icon, Willie Nelson with special guests Grammy nominee Maren Morris and Steve Moakler will perform at 6:30 p.m. April 30 at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

With a six-decade career and 200-plus albums, Nelson is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of “Crazy,” “ Red Headed Stranger" and “Stardust.” He has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor and activist.

He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. For Nelson, 2016 began with the release of Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, a collection of 11 newly recorded Gershwin classics. The album debuted at No. 1 on both the Top Current Jazz chart and the Top Traditional Jazz chart.

In September came For the Good Times: A Tribute to Ray Price, an album of newly recorded interpretations of 12 Price songs. In October, Nelson released Pretty Paper, his new novel inspired by his classic holiday song of the same title about a legless man who sold wrapping paper in front of a Ft. Worth, Texas, department store.

Nelson continues to record new songs for upcoming projects as well as touring throughout North America year long.

Morris, 26, a Columbia Nashville singer/songwriter has established herself with vocal stylings that reflect her country, soul and pop influences.

The Arlington, Texas, native was named as one of CMT’s Next Women of Country as well as a CMT Listen Up Artist of 2016, a VEVO Discover Artist, a SiriusXM Artist to Watch in 2016, one of Rolling Stone Country’s 10 New Country Artists You Need To Know, and Spotify’s Spotlight on Country 2016.

Morris is nominated for four Grammy awards this year including Best New Artist, Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

The versatility of Moakler’s music goes beyond his magnetic pull as an artist. The Pittsburgh native moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music in 2006.

A handful of odd jobs, hundreds of shows and a thousand songs later, he has successfully released three independent full-length albums and an EP, sold out venues across the country and topped the iTunes® charts on multiple occasions.

This year, Moakler has had his first song on radio, his Grand Ole Opry debut and was named an Artist to Watch For by over 20 outlets including Rolling Stone Country, CMT, Huffington Post, Taste Of Country and more. He was featured on Spotify’s Spotlight on Country 2016 playlist and on the iTunes New Artist Spotlight.

Moakler recently wrapped up his spring headlining Suitcase Tour and has toured alongside acts such as Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington and Dan + Shay. Moakler has been working with GRAMMY® Award-Winning Producer, Luke Laird (Kacey Musgraves) on new music and released his debut country EP in March.

Tickets for the Nelson concert range in price from $54-$94, plus applicable service charges. To contact the Santa Barbara Bowl, call 962-7411.

— Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl.