Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss Coming to Paso Robles

By Vanessa Kromer for Nederlander Concerts | April 3, 2018 | 3:17 p.m.

Multi-Grammy award-winners Willie Nelson & Family, and Alison Krauss & Union Station will perform Saturday, Aug. 11, at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.

With a six-decade career and 200 plus albums, Nelson is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of "Crazy," "Red Headed Stranger" and "Stardust."

Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed credentials as an author, actor and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.

In recent years, Nelson has delivered more than a dozen new album releases; released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestsellers book; headlined Farm Aid, which he co-founded in 1985; received his fifth-degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul; and launched his cannabis company Willie’s Reserve.
 
In 2017, he released two albums of newly recorded performances: God’s Problem Child, with 13 new songs that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country album chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200; and Willie Nelson and The Boys (Willie’s Stash, Vol. 2).

The second album includes 11 country classics and one new song performed by Nelson and his sons Lukas and Micah

Coming this month to celebrate Nelson's 85th birthday is the release of Last Man Standing, comprised entirely of songs newly penned by Nelson and longtime collaborator and producer Buddy Cannon.

Born in Champaign, Ill., Alison Krauss grew up listening to everything from folk to opera to pop and rock music, but she fell in love with bluegrass ­when she began playing fiddle at the age of five. Shortly after, Krauss began entering fiddle contests.

At age 14, Rounder Records signed her to her first record deal and she went on to release her debut solo album two years later. The accomplished bluegrass musician became a member of the Grand Ole Opry at age 21.

Since 1985, Krauss has released 14 albums including five solo, seven with her band and musical collaborators Union Station, and the Robert Plant collaboration Raising Sand, which was certified platinum and won five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

She’s sold more than 12 million records to date.

Her honors include 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards, 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and two Gospel Music Association awards.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 6. They are available at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre box office during business hours, online at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. A service charge is added to each ticket price. For more information, visit www.VinaRoblesAmphitheatre.com.

— Vanessa Kromer for Nederlander Concerts.

 

