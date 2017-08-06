Willig to Lead Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary

Julie Willig has been elected president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Women's Auxiliary. Willig has been on the auxiliary board for two years and is an active volunteer in the community.
She has been involved with Assistance League of Santa Barbara, P.E.O., Hope International and Salvation Army. She also has served as a member of the advisory board of the Santa Barbara Athletic Club.
A retired dental hygienist, Willig has lived in Santa Barbara for the past 40 years.
Other Rescue Mission Women's Auxiliary officers are:
Kim Schuck, president-elect; Norris Goss, recording secretary; Cheryl Trosky, corresponding secretary; Kirsten Walters, membership chair; Pam Sneddon, treasurer; Dianne Davis, hospitality chair; Susan Hughes and Suzi Ryan, Bayou chairs.
— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.