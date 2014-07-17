Willow Springs Phase II Fully Leased Three Months Ahead of Schedule

The newest apartments in the Santa Barbara and Goleta area are now fully leased — beating projections by three months!

The Willow Springs Phase II apartment community was constructed and is managed by The Towbes Group Inc.

“We are certainly seeing a high demand for apartments in the Santa Barbara and Goleta area," said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group Inc. "We are happy to fill the community’s need for quality workforce housing.”

Willow Springs Phase II leased an average of 4.5 apartments per week, with a remarkable high of 14 apartments in only one week. Willow Springs utilized a multitude of marketing strategies during the lease up that included both digital and grass roots. Multiple spas, two heated pools year-round, an entertainment center, outdoor fitness centers, a community fire pit and barbecue areas are just some of the features that will make the community stand out even further among the other housing opportunities in the area.

“I would refer anybody to Willow Springs in Goleta," new resident Keith Sims Larson said. "The community is very nice, people are kind and respectful, and the management is very professional. They make staying here pleasant. The walking path and pools are a plus as well.”

Even though these new apartments are now leased up, there is great news for those still looking for a home at Willow Springs or at a Towbes Group community as there are still a few units left. Also, The Towbes Group has another phase in the pipeline for Willow Springs that will include 228 more workforce apartments and 132 senior living units.

Click here for more information on The Towbes Group and Willow Springs.

— Sam Carey is the brand manager for The Towbes Group.