Wilson Named Big West Player of Week

UCSB senior guard Jessica Wilson was named the Big West Conference Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 13. Wilson averaged a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds in the Gauchos’ league wins over UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton in the Thunderdome last week.

In Thursday’s victory over the Anteaters, Wilson scored seven consecutive points during a span of 1:32 in the waning moments of the game to give the Gauchos an 11-point lead with 1:29 remaining. Her play helped put the game out of reach after UCI had tied the score at 55 with 5:16 left to play. Wilson finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals as UCSB held on for the 76-68 win.

Wilson was even better Saturday against Cal State Fullerton, scoring 11 of her 17 points in the final four minutes of regulation and in overtime, helping UCSB erase a 10-point deficit with 5:37 remaining. She tallied six of the Gauchos’ nine points in the extra session and hauled in six rebounds in overtime alone. In all, Wilson racked up 17 points and 11 rebounds to record her second double-double of the season and ninth of her career.

With the pair of victories, UCSB improved to 4-0 in Big West play and has now won its last five contests overall.

The first-place Gauchos return to the court against Cal Poly at 4 p.m. Saturday in Mott Gym.

Ryan Hall is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.