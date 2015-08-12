Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:54 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Wind Advisory a Precursor to Toasty Temperatures in Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | August 12, 2015

A Wind Advisory was issued late Wednesday night for the Santa Ynez Mountains, and forecasters said the gusty conditions were likely to return Thursday night.

The advisory — calling for north to northwest winds of 20-30 mph with gust to 45 mph — was to be in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The most blustery conditions were expected along the ridge tops, and in the vicinity of passes, canyons and the coastal slope.

Motorists were urged to use extra caution, especially along Highway 101 between Goleta and Gaviota, and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

The winds signal the beginning of another heat spell in Santa Barbara and along the Central Coast, with highs in the upper-80s expected Thursday through Sunday, followed by a gradual cool-down next week.

Inland areas were expecting highs in the low- to mid-90s.

Overnight lows were expected to be in the mid-60s.

The toasty temperatures are the result of an upper-level high-pressure system over the West Coast.

