Wind Advisory In Effect for Southern Santa Barbara County

Breezy conditions — with gusts to 45 mph — have prompted forecasters to issue a wind advisory for southern Santa Barbara County.

The advisory will be in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday, with northwest winds of 20-30 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The strongest gusts are expected below canyons and passes west of Santa Barbara, forecasters said.

Motorists on Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass are being urged to use caution, especially those with high-profile vehicles.

Increased fog and a cooling trend are in the forecast through Friday, forecasters said, with highs in the 60s and lows in the mid-50s.

Another warming trend is expected into the weekend.

