Wind Advisory in Effect Overnight for Santa Barbara County

Gusty winds were expected to rake Santa Barbara and the Central Coast overnight, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory on Tuesday.

Northwest winds that kicked up Tuesday afternoon were forecast to continue into Wednesday, with gusts of 45 mph possible.

The wind advisory was expected to be in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The strongest winds were predicted below and through mountain passes and canyons, forecasters said.

The blustery conditions also prompted the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District to issue an air quality watch through Thursday.

Once the breezy conditions subside, temperatures likely will plummet, with freezing temperatures and frost possible in some inland locations, forecasters said.

Highs in the mid-70s are expected Wednesday through Friday, with mostly sunny skies. The weekend also is forecast to be sunny, although slightly cooler.

