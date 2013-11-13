New Wind Advisory Issued for Overnight Thursday on South Coast

The second wind advisory in two days has been issued as forecasters expected more gusty winds Thursday night along Santa Barbara County's South Coast.

The advisory, which will be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday, calls for gusts to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

In a repeat of Wednesday night's blustery conditions, the weather service said north to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph were expected to diminish after midnight.

The strongest winds were likely below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains, especially in the Montecito foothills.

The heat and very low humidity elevated the risk of wildfire danger, and firefighters remained on heightened alert Wednesday and Thursday, the five-year anniversary of the devastating Tea Fire.

More than 200 homes and a large swath of the Westmont College campus were destroyed when the wildfire ignited in the foothills above Montecito on the night of Nov. 13, 2008.

Temperatures in the 80s and gusty conditions are to continue Thursday as a warm and very dry air mass parks itself over Southern California, the weather service said.

Gale-force winds are forecast for the outer waters of the Santa Barbara Channel through Friday evening, the weather service said, with gusts of 40 knots possible.

A slight cooling trend is likely to drop daytime temperatures down to the low 70s on Friday and into the upper 60s over the weekend, before another heat wave arrives next week.

