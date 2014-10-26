Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Santa Barbara County

Blustery conditions, with gusts to 50 mph, are expected Sunday evening in Santa Barbara County mountain areas, and below passes and canyons along the South Coast.

A wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Oxnard, and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

Northwest winds of 20-30 mph were expected during the day Sunday, with some lessening during the afternoon.

However, winds were expected to strengthen into the evening hours, and remain strong until early Monday, forecasters said.

“The strongest winds will occur in the hills above and below Montecito, and near passes and canyons,” the alert said.

Montecito was swept by powerful wind gusts overnight Saturday and early Sunday.

Daytime high temperatures were expected in the mid- to upper-70s, with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Sunny skies are forecast through the coming week, with highs reaching into the 80s on Wednesday.

