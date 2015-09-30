Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Santa Barbara County

Advice

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for parts of Santa Barbara County from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Affected areas include the county’s South Coast, mountain areas, and the communities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Montecito and Carpinteria, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

North winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph, are expected, and will be strongest below passes and canyons west of Goleta, forecaster said.

The advisory will be in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Motorists are urged to use extra caution, especially on highways 101, 154 and 192.

Sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s are expected along the South Coast the next few days, with slightly higher temperatures inland.

Overnight lows should be near 60.

Forecasters were calling for a slight chance of showers on Sunday, but otherwise clear weather into next week.

