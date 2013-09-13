Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Santa Barbara County

A wind advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County's South Coast — and mountain and canyon areas — from Friday afternoon until early Saturday.

The advisory, which takes effect at 3 p.m. Friday, warns that north winds of 15 to 30 mph — with gusts to 45 mph — are likely to occur through and below passes and canyons west of Santa Barbara, according to the National Weather Service.

The blustery conditions can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, and drivers are urged to use extra caution.

The advisory is set to expire at 3 a.m. Saturday.

High temperatures Friday were expected in the mid-80s, with over night lows around 60.

The weekend is expected to remain mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 70, forecasters said.

Clear skies are forecast through most of next week.

