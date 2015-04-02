Wind Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara Area Until Friday Morning

Windy weather is sweeping through southern Santa Barbara County Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Thursday night until Friday morning, starting at 5 p.m. The strongest gusts could reach 45 miles per hour in the Santa Ynez Mountains and the foothills above Montecito, and gusts in the flatter areas of Santa Barbara and Goleta could reach 25 miles per hour.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management cautioned drivers to be prepared for sudden, gusty cross winds. This wind advisory applies to Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria and the areas of San Marcos Pass, the Dick Smith Wilderness Area and the backcountry area of the San Rafael Wilderness Area.

After the wind's over, the South Coast should have mostly sunny, warm weather through the weekend and early next week. The Santa Barbara area will have highs in the low-to-mid 70s and Carpinteria will have slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid-60s.

The National Weather Service forecasts a slight chance of showers on Tuesday and Tuesday night, with daytime temperatures dropping slightly.

