Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:21 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wind Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 22, 2016 | 8:41 p.m.

Gusty winds are in the forecast for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast until early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A wind advisory was issued and was to be in effect until 3 a.m. Monday.

North to northwest winds of 15-30 mph were expected, with gusts to 45 mph, forecasters said.

The strongest winds were likely west of Goleta on Sunday night, then shifting to the foothills above Montecito after midnight.

Motorists were urged to use extra caution on Highways 101, 154 and 192, especially near Gaviota, San Marcos Pass and Montecito.

A “May gray” weather pattern is expected through the coming week, with night and morning low clouds and fog giving way to partly sunny afternoons.

Daytime highs should be in the upper 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 40 and low 50s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 