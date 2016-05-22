Wind Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast

Gusty winds are in the forecast for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast until early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A wind advisory was issued and was to be in effect until 3 a.m. Monday.

North to northwest winds of 15-30 mph were expected, with gusts to 45 mph, forecasters said.

The strongest winds were likely west of Goleta on Sunday night, then shifting to the foothills above Montecito after midnight.

Motorists were urged to use extra caution on Highways 101, 154 and 192, especially near Gaviota, San Marcos Pass and Montecito.

A “May gray” weather pattern is expected through the coming week, with night and morning low clouds and fog giving way to partly sunny afternoons.

Daytime highs should be in the upper 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 40 and low 50s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.