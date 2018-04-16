Wind Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast Areas

Another bout of windy weather is in store for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast Monday into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A Wind Advisory has been issued calling for northwest winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.

The advisory will be in effect from noon Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

"Gusty winds may make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service said in its advisory.

Sunny skies are expected through Wednesday, with daytime highs in the low- to mid-60s and overnight lows in the mid-40s.

There is a 20-percent chance of rain showers on Thursday morning before a return to clear skies for the weekend.

