Wind Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast, Mountain Areas

A Wind Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service Sunday night for the Santa Barbara County South Coast and mountain areas.
The advisory, which went into effect at 7 p.m. and was to continue until 7 a.m. Monday, called for northeast winds of 20-25 mph, with gusts to 50 mph.
“Similar to last night, the strongest winds will occur across the hills above Montecito, as well as between Refugio and Gaviota,” the NWS said.
Forecasters warned that gusty winds make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Roadways likely to be affected include highways 101, 154 and 192.
Sunny skies are predicted throughout the coming week, with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.
