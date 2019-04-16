Pixel Tracker

Wind Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast, Mountains

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 16, 2019 | 6:26 p.m.

A Wind Advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and mountain areas as a cold front was exiting the region.

Northwest to north winds of 15-30 mph are expected Tuesday night, with gusts to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“Strongest winds will occur across the wind-prone passes between Gaviota and Refugio in the afternoon and early evening hours,” the NWS said in its advisory. “Winds will then shift to the north to northeast, affecting the same areas but expanding across the hills above and around Montecito this evening into the overnight hours.”

The advisory is set to expire at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters say Wednesday should bring a warming trend through the end of the week, with sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid-70s along the coast and around 80 inland.

Overnight lows are expected in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Night and morning low clouds and fog are likely to return over the weekend, but otherwise clear skies are in the forecast through early next week.

Click here for the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

