Wind Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara Into Tuesday

Santa Barbara County's South Coast will get hit with strong sundowner winds Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a wind advisory until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

There will be gusty winds across the Santa Ynez Mountains, especially through passes and canyons, forecasters said.

The strongest gusts, expected west of Goleta, can make driving difficult on Highway 101 near Gaviota and State Route 154.

There is also a hazardous weather outlook in effect for mariners and beachgoers, with gale-force winds on the water, and an elevated risk of rip tides on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

After a record-breaking heat wave last week, Santa Barbara and the South Coast will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s through the weekend. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the mid-50s.

