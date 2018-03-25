Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:19 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

High Winds Expected to Continue on South Coast into Tuesday, with Gusts as High as 45 mph

March 25, 2018 | 11:55 p.m.

With blustery conditions in the forecast through Tuesday night, the National Weather Service extended a wind advisory until early Tuesday along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

The weather service said northwest to north winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph are expected to continue to sweep the area through the pre-dawn hours Tuesday. The winds are likely to decrease late Monday morning, but will strengthen again in late afternoon.

The strongest winds were blowing below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

High temperatures were expected in the upper 60s on the South Coast and in the Santa Ynez Valley on Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said, with winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. Daytime temperatures in the North County were forecast in the low 60s.

Motorists were advised to use caution and to expect sudden, powerful crosswinds on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

