Wind Advisory in Effect for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast Through Sunday Morning

Gusty winds were sweeping across Santa Barbara County’s South Coast late Saturday, and the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through 9 a.m. Sunday.

The weather service said north winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph, were expected through early Sunday. The conditions are likely to redevelop Sunday night.

The strongest winds were forecast below canyons and passes, especially in the Montecito foothills.

Motorists were advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

High surf conditions are expected to persist along Central Coast beaches through Sunday night as a large northwest swell continues to roll in, the weather service said. Strong rip currents are possible, as well.

Northwest winds in the outer Santa Barbara Channel could reach gale force by Sunday afternoon, and authorities urged boaters and and mariners to take precautions.

Onshore, Sunday’s weather forecast is for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday should be clear with daytime highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s, but the weather may cloud up by Christmas Day, with cooler temperatures reaching only into the mid-60s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.