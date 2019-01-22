Wind-Assisted Goal Keeps Carpinteria in Playoff Hunt

Boys Soccer

Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson used the wind to his advantage and launched a shot from 30 yards that sailed into the goal to give Carpinteria a 2-1 boys soccer win at Malibu on Tuesday.

It was a much needed win as the Warriors are battling for a playoff spot in the Citrus Coast League with three games left. They ar 2-3-2 in league and 5-7-3 overall.

Cristian Flores scored off a poor Malibu clearance from the goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute. The Sharks equalized in the 30th minute.

Nahooikaika-Anderson let his wind-assisted shot fly in the 60th minute.

The Warriors are back in action Wednesday at home against Fillmore and travel to Nordhoff on Friday.

