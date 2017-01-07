Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:02 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wind, Coastal Flooding Advisories Issued for Santa Barbara County

Lightning brightens the night sky as a thunderstorm approaches Santa Barbara’s Westside about 7 p.m. Saturday. Click to view larger
Lightning brightens the night sky as a thunderstorm approaches Santa Barbara’s Westside about 7 p.m. Saturday. (Brendan McNulty photo)
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 9:05 p.m. | January 7, 2017 | 3:35 p.m.

As a new round of storms moved into Santa Barbara County on Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory and a wind advisory — both in effect until early Sunday.

Rain and showers are expected to continue off and on through Monday morning, the weather service said.

Saturday evening, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms moving ashore near Point Conception. The weather service said wind gusts to 50 mph, frequent lightning and very heavy rain are possible with the storms, which stretched between Lompoc and western Goleta.

Accompanied by lightning flashes, thunder and a brief, heavy downpour, the storms had moved across the coast and east through Montecito and Carpinteria by 7 p.m.

Despite all that sound and fury, little more than a half-inch of rain had fallen on much of the county over the previous 24 hours, according to the county Public Works Department rainfall map.

The Sunday forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

South- and west-facing beaches along the Central Coast are under a coastal flood advisory until Sunday morning, with waves of 5 to 7 feet expected.

The wind advisory is in effect until Sunday, as well. The storm is projected to bring with it south to southeast winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph along the coast and in the foothills.

Because of the wet soil from the last week of rain, officials warn of a higher risk of downed trees from the winds.

Motorists are advised to use caution and to expect sudden, powerful crosswinds on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 