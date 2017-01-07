Wind, Coastal Flooding Advisories Issued for Santa Barbara County

As a new round of storms moved into Santa Barbara County on Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory and a wind advisory — both in effect until early Sunday.

Rain and showers are expected to continue off and on through Monday morning, the weather service said.

Saturday evening, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms moving ashore near Point Conception. The weather service said wind gusts to 50 mph, frequent lightning and very heavy rain are possible with the storms, which stretched between Lompoc and western Goleta.

Accompanied by lightning flashes, thunder and a brief, heavy downpour, the storms had moved across the coast and east through Montecito and Carpinteria by 7 p.m.

Despite all that sound and fury, little more than a half-inch of rain had fallen on much of the county over the previous 24 hours, according to the county Public Works Department rainfall map.

The Sunday forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

South- and west-facing beaches along the Central Coast are under a coastal flood advisory until Sunday morning, with waves of 5 to 7 feet expected.

The wind advisory is in effect until Sunday, as well. The storm is projected to bring with it south to southeast winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph along the coast and in the foothills.

Because of the wet soil from the last week of rain, officials warn of a higher risk of downed trees from the winds.

Motorists are advised to use caution and to expect sudden, powerful crosswinds on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

