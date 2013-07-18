Wind-Driven Vegetation Fire Burns 8+ Acres at Gaviota

Firefighters were able to quickly corral a wind-whipped vegetation fire that broke out along Highway 101 near Gaviota Thursday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze, which burned more than eight acres, broke out shortly after 8 p.m. near Mariposa Reina, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The flames, which were burning between the highway and the railroad tracks, were fanned by gusts to 45 mph, Sadecki said, but crews were able to contain the fire within a few minutes.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

