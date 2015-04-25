Wind Gusts of 55 mph Expected in Montecito Foothills

After flirting with scattered rain Saturday, Santa Barbara County turned its attention to wind.

By late afternoon, most of the day’s clouds had been blown away and a National Weather Service wind advisory was in effect for the South Coast until at least 3 a.m. Sunday.

A second Wind Advisory was issued Sunday morning — from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m. Monday.

Isolated gusts of 55 mph were possible in the Montecito foothills, the weather service warned. The rest of the region was expected to experience northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Motorists were advised to use caution and to expect sudden, powerful crosswinds on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

A gale warning was issued for the outer Santa Barbara Channel through Monday morning, with a small-craft advisory in effect closer to shore.

Seas of 10 to 12 feet are possible, the weather service said, with northwest to north winds of 20 to 30 knots and local gusts to 40 knots, or about 46 mph.

Back on shore, clear skies and daytime highs in the mid- to upper 70s are in the Sunday forecast and could reach near 80 by midweek, the weather service said.

Earlier on Saturday, light rain was reported in areas throughout the county, with the heaviest precipitation expected north of Point Conception.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.