Wind Gusts of 60 mph Expected in Montecito Foothills



High, warm winds were pounding the Montecito foothills late Saturday, and the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast through early Sunday.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph were expected at times overnight across the South Coast, with gusts in excess of 60 mph in the foothills. By 1 a.m. Sunday, temperatures had climbed back into the mid-70s in Montecito.

Motorists were advised to use caution on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito, on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

The weather service said high surf is expected to produce waves between 3 and 6 feet along west-facing beaches through Sunday, with a risk of rip currents lingering through Monday.

Sunday’s forecast calls for clear skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s, with winds of 15 to 25 mph and local gusts to 35 mph.

The weather service said daytime temperatures should be in the upper 70s to upper 80s on Monday, Presidents’ Day, with the stronger winds subsiding.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.