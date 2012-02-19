Wind Gusts to 25 mph Expected Sunday, with Rip Current Warning at Beaches

Gale-force winds forecast for Santa Barbara Channel; South Coast should see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s

Blustery conditions will return to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday with gale-force winds expected in the outer Santa Barbara Channel.

The National Weather Service said Sunday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-60s and west northwest winds around 15 mph. By late afternoon, gusts to 25 mph are forecast and are likely to continue overnight.

Gale-force northwest winds are expected in outer coastal waters until late Sunday, and officials said small craft are likely to encounter hazardous seas. Surfers and beachgoers are asked to be alert for high surf and dangerous rip currents.

Sunday night is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s, with gusting 25 mph winds.

The forecast for Monday, Presidents’ Day, calls for clear skies, temperatures in the mid-60s and 10 mph winds with gusts up to 15 mph. Beginning Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s.

Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday with government offices and banks closed for the day.

