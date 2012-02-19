Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:02 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wind Gusts to 25 mph Expected Sunday, with Rip Current Warning at Beaches

Gale-force winds forecast for Santa Barbara Channel; South Coast should see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 12:20 p.m. | February 19, 2012 | 2:17 a.m.

Blustery conditions will return to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday with gale-force winds expected in the outer Santa Barbara Channel.

The National Weather Service said Sunday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-60s and west northwest winds around 15 mph. By late afternoon, gusts to 25 mph are forecast and are likely to continue overnight.

Gale-force northwest winds are expected in outer coastal waters until late Sunday, and officials said small craft are likely to encounter hazardous seas. Surfers and beachgoers are asked to be alert for high surf and dangerous rip currents.

Sunday night is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s, with gusting 25 mph winds.

The forecast for Monday, Presidents’ Day, calls for clear skies, temperatures in the mid-60s and 10 mph winds with gusts up to 15 mph. Beginning Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s.

Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday with government offices and banks closed for the day.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 