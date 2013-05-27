Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:17 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Wind Gusts to 65 mph Possible Monday, Sundowners Expected Monday Evening

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | May 27, 2013 | 3:55 a.m.

Strong, potentially damaging winds are expected to make their presence felt on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Monday, with gusts of 65 mph possible along with another round of sundowners.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 9 a.m. Monday and said a high-wind watch would be in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph are expected through Monday morning. The weather service said stronger sundowner winds are likely late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday, with sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph in the forecast and gusts of 60 to 65 mph possible.

Gale-force winds are expected to whip up hazardous seas in the outer waters of the Santa Barbara Channel through Tuesday.

Motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Aside from the blustery conditions, the Memorial Day forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s.

Tuesday is likely to be partly sunny but cooler, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.

The rest of the week should be sunny with high temperatures gradually climbing into the mid-70s by the weekend.

