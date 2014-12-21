Winds Pick Up Along South Coast, with 60 mph Gusts and Power Outages

Westmont College library damaged as strong gusts sweep through region in advance of warming trend through midweek

A weekend wind advisory was extended through Monday morning as gusty northerly winds whipped around Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said north winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, were expected through at least 9 a.m. Monday. Isolated gusts in excess of 60 mph were possible at higher elevations overnight on the South Coast.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the National Weather Service reported a gust of 86 mph in the Montecito foothills.

The strongest winds were forecast below canyons and passes, especially in the Montecito.

On the campus of Westmont College at 955 La Paz Road, a large oak tree toppled across the road near Clark Hall on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday night, the wind blew out a large window on the second floor of the Roger John Voskuyl Library.

“It looks like a tornado hit,” Debra Quast, director of library and information services, wrote in an email to staff announcing that the facility would be closed for cleanup Monday.

“The library was open 24 hours a day all last week and was packed with students,” Quast told Noozhawk, noting that students had left for their Christmas break on Saturday. “The window blew in in an area where students love to study.”

There were no injuries in either incident.

On Sunday night, santa ana-like conditions had pushed temperatures into the mid-70s in Montecito, where power was also flickering off and on in some neighborhoods.

Late Sunday, Southern California Edison reported six power outages affecting at least 400 customers. The utility said it expected service to be restored by 4 a.m. Monday.

Motorists were advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

The weather service said high surf conditions were tapering off along Central Coast beaches as a large northwest swell began to subside Sunday afternoon. Strong rip currents are still possible, however.

Gale force winds were forecast for the outer Santa Barbara Channel through Monday morning, the weather service said. Sustained surface winds of 34 to 47 knots, or 39-54 mph, were expected from Point Sal down to San Nicolas Island.

In spite of a blustery beginning to Christmas week, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday should see clear skies with daytime highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The weather is expected to cloud up by Christmas Day, with cooler temperatures reaching only into the mid-60s.

