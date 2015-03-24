Wind Serves Up Challenge, But Dos Pueblos Tops Cate in Boys Tennis Match

Under windy conditions at home Tuesday for the second day in a row, the Dos Pueblos High School Chargers prevailed over the Cate Rams in a nonleague contest, 13-5.

The Rams did a creative lineup and stacked some of their doubles.

Leading our singles was Patrick Corpuz sweeping, losing only one game. Miles Baldwin followed with a two-set win, and opening the door for alternate Garret Foreman. Mason Dochterman struggled in his first set but powered through the remaining two sets.

Leading our doubles were lefties Joshua Wang and Bryce Ambrose, letting go of only two games in their sweep. Following them was Quinn Hensley and Vincent Villano, who took two sets. The final set was won by Ameet Braganza and Christian Hodosy, who had to climb from 0-3 to win the set 6-4.

Although they may have felt fatigue from Monday's three-hour match, the Chargers did not show it. They played with great movement and could place their shots, in spite of the wind.

Solid sportsmanship was evident throughout the match.

Dos Pueblos improves to 8-3 and Cate falls to 1-2.

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.